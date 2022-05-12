Cyclone Asani Weakens Into Deep Depression; Rain Likely Over Andhra, WB, Odisha

Boats parked on the shore by fishermen as part of precautionary measures for Cyclone Asani, at Vizhinjam port in Thiruvananthapuram.
(Photo: PTI)
Cyclonic storm Asani, which caused heavy rains along the Andhra coast, has weakened into a deep depression, and is likely to weaken further in the next 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday morning, 12 May.
The depression has remained stationary over the west-central Bay of Bengal, close to the Andhra Pradesh coast, as per the weather department.
Light to moderate rainfall is expected on Thursday along coastal Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Odisha.
Asani is hovering close to Machilipatnam and Narsapur, as per the IMD. A cyclone warning and a red alert had been issued in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, where strong winds and heavy downpour were observed.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday had held a review meeting with district collectors and SPs in the wake of the cyclone on Wednesday, and had ordered the authorities to be vigilant and cautious.
"District collectors and district SPs, pertaining to the districts of Papatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, Vishakhapatnam, and Anakapalle – these seven districts would be predominantly those district which have to be on high alert," he had said.
He had asked the district authorities to ensure that the relief camps were sufficiently deployed, that people were evacuated from low-lying area, and had said that there should be no casualties due to the weather disturbance. Further, he directed that Rs 2,000 be given per family or Rs 1,000 per individual who arrive at the camps.
Meanwhile, a gold-painted chariot, supposedly from Thailand or Myanmar, has washed ashore Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.
The villagers brought the structure to the shore by tying ropes to it. The chariot has a resemblance to the shape of a monastery from the Southeast Asian countries and is suspected to have strayed into the AP coast under the impact of Cyclone Asani.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)