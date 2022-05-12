Cyclone Asani Weakens Into Deep Depression; Rain Likely Over Andhra, WB, Odisha

Cyclonic storm Asani, which caused heavy rains along the Andhra coast, has weakened into a deep depression, and is likely to weaken further in the next 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday morning, 12 May.

The depression has remained stationary over the west-central Bay of Bengal, close to the Andhra Pradesh coast, as per the weather department.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected on Thursday along coastal Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Odisha.