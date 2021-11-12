Tamil Nadu Rains Live News: Reduction in Rainfall Likely From Friday Onwards

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu is likely to weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area by the morning of Friday, 12 November, with S Balachandran, the deputy director-general of IMD, saying there were chances of reduction in rainfall from Friday onwards.

The depression had crossed north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts close to Chennai as of Thursday night.

As many as 16 people have died in the state due to the incessant rains.

A red alert had been issued for several districts in the state on Wednesday, 10 October, but was withdrawn for Chennai by Thursday evening, TNM reported.