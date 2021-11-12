Tamil Nadu Rains Live News: Reduction in Rainfall Likely From Friday Onwards

Tamil Nadu Rain Live News: An aeroplane stands parked in the waterlogged Chennai airport as heavy rains lashed Tamil Nadu on Thursday, 11 November.
(Photo: PTI)
Reduction in rainfall expected from Friday
Schools and colleges in Chennai to remain shut on Friday
Sixteen people have died so far across Tamil Nadu due to the incessant rains
The IMD withdrew the red alert for Chennai on Thursday evening
Flight arrivals at Chennai airport, which had been suspended from 1:15 pm to 6 pm on Thursday, resumed later during the day
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu is likely to weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area by the morning of Friday, 12 November, with S Balachandran, the deputy director-general of IMD, saying there were chances of reduction in rainfall from Friday onwards.
The depression had crossed north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts close to Chennai as of Thursday night.
As many as 16 people have died in the state due to the incessant rains.
A red alert had been issued for several districts in the state on Wednesday, 10 October, but was withdrawn for Chennai by Thursday evening, TNM reported.
Strong winds of 40-50 kmph are expected in the Gulf of Mannar, the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) said on Friday and advised fishermen not to venture into sea areas.
Depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu has weakened into a well-marked low pressure area over north Tamil Nadu and its neighborhood region, says IMD.
School and colleges in Chennai would remain shut on Friday, 12 November, owing to the heavy rains, reported The Times of India.
The depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu to weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area by Friday morning, IMD said on Twitter.
“From Friday onwards, there are chances of reduction in rainfall,” said S Balachandran, deputy director-general, IMD, as per The Times of India.
