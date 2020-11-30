Red Alert Issued in Kerala, Heavy Rainfall Predicted From 2 Dec

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has alerted the public to be on the vigil and the government machinery to be prepared as it has been predicted that the depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to have an impact on the state too.
The alert should be strictly followed as there is a slight possibility for the depression to turn into a cyclone, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.
Setting out into the sea for fishing has been completely prohibited from Monday midnight. Those who had ventured into the sea for fishing should anchor to the nearest coast by Monday midnight.
Those who would set out for fishing today, on Sunday, should be back by Monday. Fishing in sea is completely banned from 1 December onwards till further order on Kerala coast.
“The impact of the depression is likely to be seen in Kerala too. It is predicted that heavy rains and strong wind are likely in southern Kerala. Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts need to be on high alert. Those who live between Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam (central Kerala) should be on vigil and should follow the alert.”Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Facebook
“Direction has been given to Revenue and Local Self Government Departments to start relief camps by 2 December. Those who live in houses without a strong roof should be ready to shift from the houses for safety,” he added.
Meanwhile, the KSDMA has declared a red warning, for extremely heavy rains, for Idukki district on December 2. By red alert, the possibility of receiving 204.5 millimetre rain in 24 hours is predicted.
Isolated heavy rains are predicted for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts for December 2 and for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts for 3 December.
(Published in arrangement with The News Minute)
