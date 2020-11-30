Red Alert Issued in Kerala, Heavy Rainfall Predicted From 2 Dec

The depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to have an impact on the state.

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has alerted the public to be on the vigil and the government machinery to be prepared as it has been predicted that the depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to have an impact on the state too.

The alert should be strictly followed as there is a slight possibility for the depression to turn into a cyclone, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Setting out into the sea for fishing has been completely prohibited from Monday midnight. Those who had ventured into the sea for fishing should anchor to the nearest coast by Monday midnight.

Those who would set out for fishing today, on Sunday, should be back by Monday. Fishing in sea is completely banned from 1 December onwards till further order on Kerala coast.