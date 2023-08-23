Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF 62: Prize Money List For 23 August 2023

The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 62 draw prize money list for Wednesday is mentioned here.
Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF 62: The Kerala State Lotteries Department announces the result of Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF every Wednesday and the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 62 result will also be out today, on Wednesday, 23 August 2023 on the official website, keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala Lottery Sambad releases the full result details after 4 PM though the result winners are known around 3 PM. The participants must know that the complete PDF of the Fifty Fifty FF 62 draw will be released at 4 pm onwards with all the important details regarding the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 62 including winner names, prize money of all winners, and winning details.
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries declares the result of Fifty Fifty FF every week on Wednesday. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on daily Kerala lottery results.
Within one month of the results being announced, all winners of the Fifty Fifty FF 62 lottery draw may claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned Kerala State Lottery Department officials. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
Here is the prize money of Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 62 for Wednesday, 23 August 2023.
1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
Visit the official website at keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, click on 'Lottery Results'.
A list of Kerala lottery results will appear on your screen.
Select the Fifty Fifty FF 62 lottery/draw number next to the draw date -- 23/08/2023.
Click on the view button.
A PDF result file will appear on your screen.
Verify all the information like the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future use.
