Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 483 Today; Prize Money List For 24 August

The prize money of Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-483 is listed below.
Shivangani Singh
India
Published:

The Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 483 prize money list is mentioned here.

(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 483 for Thursday, 24 August 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries declares the result of Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN every Thursday and the result for the Karunya Plus KN 483 will also be released today, 24 August, on the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

The complete Kerala lottery result PDF with details like prize money, winner names, and other winning details will be released after 4 PM. The Karunya Plus KN draw is held by the Kerala Lottery Department every week on Thursday.

The winners of the Karunya Plus KN 483 must claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Prize Money List for Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 483 on Thursday, 24 August 2023

Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 483 on 24 August 2023.

1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

How To Check Kerala Lottery  Karunya Plus KN 483 Result Today?

  • Visit the website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will appear on your screen.

  • Select the Karunya Plus KN 483 lottery/draw number next to the draw date of 24/08/2023.

  • Click on the view option

  • A PDF result file will appear on your screen.

  • Verify all the information like the lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and save a copy of the PDF result file for future use.

