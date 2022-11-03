Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 444 Today; Check Prize Money, Winner List

The Kerala State Lottery authority releases the results for the daily Kerala lottery lucky draw every day. Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 444 will give a chance to the participants to win the prize money on Thursday, 3 November 2022. Participants can check the winning numbers on the official website after the results are out at 3 PM and the detailed PDF with the prize winners list will be released at 4 PM at keralalotteries.com.

The participants have to be careful and stay alert around the time of the result declaration. They can view live results and download the PDF, once released officially by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. They are requested to go through the winning numbers carefully to see if they have won.