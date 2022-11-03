Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 444 Today; Check Prize Money, Winner List

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus (KN-444) today: Check the prize money here.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
The Kerala State Lottery authority releases the results for the daily Kerala lottery lucky draw every day. Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 444 will give a chance to the participants to win the prize money on Thursday, 3 November 2022. Participants can check the winning numbers on the official website after the results are out at 3 PM and the detailed PDF with the prize winners list will be released at 4 PM at keralalotteries.com.
The participants have to be careful and stay alert around the time of the result declaration. They can view live results and download the PDF, once released officially by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. They are requested to go through the winning numbers carefully to see if they have won.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the Karunya Plus KN draw results every Thursday. The results are released at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.
One must download the Kerala Lottery Result from the website so that one can look at it carefully. Participants should check the complete PDF thoroughly because winners are rewarded with hefty prize amounts.
The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 444 prize money for Thursday, 3 November is stated here for all the participants who want to know:
First Prize: Rs 80 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result today for Karunya Plus KN 444 on Thursday:
Visit the official website of the Kerala State Lottery at keralalotteries.com.
On the homepage, click on the link that states Karunya Plus KN 444 Lottery Result.
Click on the link and the result PDF will be displayed on the screen.
Players can check the PDF with the winning numbers.
Save and download the Kerala Lottery Result from the website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)