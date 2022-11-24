Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Results: Karunya Plus KN 447 Today; Prize Money & Steps to Follow

Kerala Lottery Results: Karunya Plus KN 447 Today; Prize Money & Steps to Follow

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 447: Go to keralalotteries.com to download the lottery result for 24 November.
Shivangani Singh
India
Updated:

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus (KN-447) today: Check the prize money here.

(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)

The Kerala State Lottery authority releases the results for the Kerala lottery lucky draw daily and there are different names for the weekly lucky draw results. For Thursday, it is Karunya Plus KN 447 on 24 November 2022. The lucky draw gives a chance to the participants to win the prize money every day. People who participate in the lucky draw competition can check the winning numbers on the official website after the results are announced. The results have been released at 3 PM and the detailed PDF with the prize winners list will be available at 4 PM at keralalotteries.com.

The participants need to be careful and stay alert. They can also view live results and download the PDF after the result declaration by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.

The State Lottery Department of the Kerala releases the results at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Every participant must know the rules of the Kerala lottery draw and they must search for their ticket number carefully. In case they win the lucky draw contest, they will have to claim the prize money within 30 days of result declaration.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 447 Prize Money: 24 November 2022

The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 447 prize money for Thursday, 24 November is stated here for all the participants who want to know:

  • First Prize: Rs 80 lakh

  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh

  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

How to Check Karunya Plus KN 447 Kerala Lottery Result?

Have a look at the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result today for Karunya Plus KN 447 on Thursday:

  • Go to the official website of the Kerala State Lottery at keralalotteries.com.

  • On the homepage, click on the link that states Karunya Plus KN 447 Lottery Result.

  • Then click on the link so that the PDF is displayed on the screen.

  • Players should check the PDF with the winning numbers carefully.

  • They can then save and download the Kerala Lottery Result from the website.

Published: 24 Nov 2022,02:30 PM IST

