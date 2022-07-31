Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty-Fifty FF 10 Result Declared Today at 3 PM
Know when will be the Kerala lottery result: Fifty-Fifty FF 10 be declared
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has announced the Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF10 on Sunday, 31 July 2022. The people who participated in the Fifty Fifty FF10 lottery on Sunday need to keep a close eye on the official website to know the winning numbers.
The participants can check the website of the Kerala State Lottery Department at keralalotteries.com. It will give you all the latest details on the various weekly lotteries that are conducted daily.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF10 on Sunday, 31 July 2022 has been published at 3 pm. The complete result PDF will be available for download on the same website from 4 pm. Participants of the Fifty Fifty FF10 lottery draw should stay updated with the rules and other important information.
The results of the weekly lotteries held by the State Lottery Department of Kerala are released on the website – keralalotteries.com at 3 pm and the candidates can check the winning numbers there.
Kerala Lottery Result: Prize Money for Fifty Fifty FF10 Lottery
The prize money of the Kerala Fifty Fifty FF10 Lottery on 31 July 2022 are listed below for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Kerala Lottery Result: How to Claim Prize Money for Fifty Fifty FF10 Lottery
Follow the steps to check the Kerala Fifty Fifty FF10 Lottery Result on Sunday, 31 July 2022:
Visit the keralalotteries.com
Click on the Fifty Fifty FF10 Result link that is activated on the homepage.
Check the winning numbers on the list carefully and verify with your ticket.
Download the Fifty Fifty FF10 Result PDF from the website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.