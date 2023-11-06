Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Today on 6 November 2023: Win Win W 742 Prize Money Detail

Kerala Lottery Result Today on 6 November 2023: Win Win W 742 Prize Money Detail

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 742: The prize money of first winner on 6 November 2023 is Rs 75 Lakhs. Details here.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Check the prize money details of Kerala Lottery Win Win W 742 on 6 November 2023.

|

(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check the prize money details of Kerala Lottery Win Win W 742 on 6 November 2023.</p></div>
The Kerala State Lottery Department has been conducting weekly lotteries since 1967. Win Win W lottery draw is held every Monday by the concerned authorities. Besides, daily lotteries, the Kerala State Lotteries are conducted on special occasions like Thiruvonam, Monsoon, Vishu, Christmas, Summer, and More.

The result of Kerala Lottery Win Win W 742 has been declared today on Monday, 6 November 2023 at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. A complete result PDF will be issued after 4 pm. The PDF will mention all important details like winner names, prize money, winning numbers, and more. The first prize money of Win Win W 742 is Rs 75,00,000. The winning amount varies among different winners.

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 742: Prize Money Details

The prize money of Kerala Lottery Win Win W 742 on Monday, 6 November 2023 is as follows:

  • First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

To claim the winning prize, the winners must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
Steps To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today

Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 742 Result today on Monday, 6 November 2023.

  • Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the home page, click on 'Lottery Results' tab.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Select the Win Win W 742 lottery/draw number next to the draw date –06/11/2023.

  • Press the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.

  • Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.

