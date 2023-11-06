Kerala Lottery Result Today on 6 November 2023: Win Win W 742 Prize Money Detail

Check the prize money details of Kerala Lottery Win Win W 742 on 6 November 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
The Kerala State Lottery Department has been conducting weekly lotteries since 1967. Win Win W lottery draw is held every Monday by the concerned authorities. Besides, daily lotteries, the Kerala State Lotteries are conducted on special occasions like Thiruvonam, Monsoon, Vishu, Christmas, Summer, and More.
The result of Kerala Lottery Win Win W 742 has been declared today on Monday, 6 November 2023 at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. A complete result PDF will be issued after 4 pm. The PDF will mention all important details like winner names, prize money, winning numbers, and more. The first prize money of Win Win W 742 is Rs 75,00,000. The winning amount varies among different winners.
The prize money of Kerala Lottery Win Win W 742 on Monday, 6 November 2023 is as follows:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 742 Result today on Monday, 6 November 2023.
Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on 'Lottery Results' tab.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Win Win W 742 lottery/draw number next to the draw date –06/11/2023.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)