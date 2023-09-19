Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 381 on 19 September; Prize Money

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 381 on 19 September; Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 381: The first prize is Rs 75,00,000.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 381 draw result today on 19 September 2023.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 381 draw result today on 19 September 2023.

Kerala Lottery Result Today on Tuesday, 19 September 2023 for Sthree Sakthi SS 381: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 381 on the official website: keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the website after 3 pm.

From 4 pm onwards, a PDF result file will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result copy will contain all the important details about the Kerala lottery today including the list of winners, prize money, and more.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 381 Prize Money

Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 381 today on Tuesday, 19 September 2023.

  • 1st prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 200

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

All the winners of Kerala lottery today must note down that they can claim their winning amount by submitting their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month. Also, the prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 381: Steps To Download and Check the Result

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for Sthree Sakthi SS 381 against the draw date of 19/09/2023.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the lottery sambad PDF result copy for future reference.

