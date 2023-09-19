Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 381 on 19 September; Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Result Today on Tuesday, 19 September 2023 for Sthree Sakthi SS 381: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 381 on the official website: keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the website after 3 pm.

From 4 pm onwards, a PDF result file will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result copy will contain all the important details about the Kerala lottery today including the list of winners, prize money, and more.