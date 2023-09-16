Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 619 Sambad Declared; Check Prize Money Details

Check the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 619 prize money list here.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 619 Sambad is announced today, Saturday,16 September 2023. Participants can check the live result list now on the official website - keralalotteries.com. You have to click on the live result link available on the homepage of the site to view the winners today. Please note that the State Lottery Department of Kerala is conducting the draw and you should be alert if you are participating today.
Once the live result announcement is over, participants will be allowed to check and download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 619 on Saturday, 16 September 2023, after 4 PM. You have to open the same official website - keralalotteries.com to download the result PDF. All concerned participants should note that the PDF will be available after the live result announcement.
The Kerala lottery draws help people to win huge cash amounts if they are lucky. Anybody can take part in the draws by buying the tickets, however, there are certain rules that one has to follow if they want to win the prize.
The Kerala lottery sambad draws are conducted every day at a particular time. You have to take note of the lottery result date and time while buying the tickets if you do not want to miss the list of lucky winners. Remember to submit your lottery ticket on time if you are a winner.
Go through the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 619 sambad prize money list for today, Saturday, 16 September, here:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Here are the steps you must keep in mind to download the Kerala lottery sambad Karunya KR 619 draw result PDF on Saturday, 16 September:
Visit the official website at keralalotteries.com.
On the homepage, click on the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 619 result link.
After the lottery sambad result PDF appears on the screen, go through the ticket numbers and prize money carefully.
Download and save a copy of the lottery result.
Make sure to take a printout of the PDF.
