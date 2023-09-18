Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 736 Declared on 18 September: Check Prize Money

Check the prize money details of Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 736 on 18 September 2023.
Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 736 on Monday, 18 September 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has announced the Kerala lottery result for today, Win Win W 736, on its official website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
The complete result PDF of Win Win W 736 will be issued at 4:00 pm today, mentioning all details like winner names, prize money, winning details, and more.
Kerala Lottery Win Win W draw is held every week on Monday. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Daily Kerala Lottery Results.
Here is the list of prize money for Kerala lottery Win Win W 736 on Monday, 18 September 2023.
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on 'Lottery Results' tab.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Win Win W 736 lottery/draw number next to the draw date –18/09/2023.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
