Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 755 Prize Money & Winners on 5 February 2024

Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 755 Prize Money & Winners on 5 February 2024

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 755 result for Monday, 5 February 2024 is listed below. Check all winning details below.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Win Win W 755 Prize Money and Winners on 5 February 2024.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kerala Lottery Result Today:&nbsp;Win Win W 755 Prize Money and Winners on&nbsp;5 February 2024.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 755 Result for Monday, 5 February, has been declared on the official website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Participants must know that a complete result PDF will be issued by the concerned officials after 4 pm on the aforementioned website. The result PDF will include all important details like prize money, winner names, common numbers, and more.

Win Win W draw is held every week on Monday. The winners must be aware that the first prize is Rs 75,00,000. The second prize is Rs 5,00,000. Prize money varies among all the winners.

To check live results, please click here.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 639 Winners & Prize Money for 3 February 2024

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 755: Prize Money Details

Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Win Win W 755 for Monday, 5 February 2024.

  • First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result, 2 February 2024: Check Nirmal NR 365 Draw Winners Today
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today

Follow below steps to check Kerala Lottery Result today on Monday, 5 February 2024.

  • Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the home page, click on 'Lottery Results' tab.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Select the Win Win W 755 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 05/02/2024.

  • Press the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.

  • Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 507 Declared Today; Check First Prize

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT