Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 360 Prize Money for 22 December 2023

Kerala Lottery Result: Download the Nirmal NR 360 result PDF from keralalotteries.com on 22 December.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 360 Result Today on Friday, 22 December 2023.

(Photo: iStock)

Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Kerala State Lotteries Department has declared the Kerala Lottery result today, Friday, 22 December 2023 for Nirmal NR 360 on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be announced after 3 PM. A complete result PDF will be published by the concerned officials after 4 PM. The PDF will mention all the important details about today's Kerala Lottery including winner names, winning numbers, prize money, and more.

People must know that the Nirmal NR draw is held every week on Friday. All the winners of the Kerala lottery Sambad today should note that they can claim their winning amount by submitting lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within one month. Also, the prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 360: Prize Money List

Here is the list of prize money for Nirmal NR 360 today, for Friday, 22 December 2023.

  • First Prize: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

How To Check Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 360 Result Today?

Follow the below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 360 result today, Friday, 22 December 2023.

  • Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Select the Nirmal NR 360 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 22/12/2023.

  • Press the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.

  • Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.

