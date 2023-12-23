Merry Christmas 2023: 50+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images for Loved Ones

Merry Christmas 2023 Wishes: Christmas is the ideal time of year for gatherings and pleasant times with friends and family. This is the festival of Christians who celebrate it to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. This year, Christmas falls on Monday, 25 December 2023. Christmas is a time when people decorate their homes and make delicious meals, cookies, and gingerbreads. The decorated Christmas tree is one of the main draws on Christmas Day, adding to the specialness of this celebration.
Sending your loved ones warm wishes and greetings will undoubtedly help to make this Christmas extra special for them. We have curated a list of best Christmas 2023 wishes, messages, greetings, quotes, and images for you to share with your loved ones.
Merry Christmas 2023: 50+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings, and Quotes
I wish you many many happy returns of the day. Merry Christmas 2023.
Christmas is the best time of the year and what makes it even more special is you. Merry Christmas 2023.
I wait for Christmas throughout the year because you will be there with me. Merry Christmas darling!!!
Christmas is the only time of the year when you are surrounded by your loved ones. Merry Christmas 2023.
No matter how far I am, I will always be there with you on Christmas. Greetings of Christmas 2023.
Wishing you hope, peace, happiness, and plenty of good wishes on Christmas. Merry Christmas.
I told Santa to send you lots of happiness and prosperity on this Christmas. Merry Christmas 2023.
On this Christmas, I wish you all the happiness in this world. Merry Christmas 2023.
May you get everything on this Christmas that you have ever wished for. Merry Christmas 2023.
May your holidays sparkle with joy, laughter, and plenty of happiness. Merry Christmas 2023.
I wish you large happiness and small bills this Christmas. May you shine like Christmas bells. Happy Christmas To Your Pal.
They say the best Christmas gifts come from the heart but some cash and gift won't hurt my dear friend. He He He!!! Merry Christmas 2023.
Christmas is the only time of year when it is OK to eat sweets out of socks while sitting in front of a dead tree. Ha Ha Ha !!! Merry Christmas.
I told Santa to bring happiness, prosperity, good luck, and charm for you. Merry Christmas.
Christmas is here and so is the happiness. Let us welcome this festival and thank Jesus Christ for countless blessings of life. Merry Christmas 2023.
Christmas is a gesture that we should spend good time with our loved ones and spend some good time. Merry Christmas 2023.
Santa is not just a character, it is an emotion that makes us realize even small things matter and make you happy. Let's cherish this feeling forever and value each other. Merry Christmas 2023.
May peace and love follow all of you at this holiday season and in all the seasons of the year to come. Merry Christmas!
May these holidays be a great memory making season for us and we cherish this for the lifetime to come. Happy Christmas eve.
May Jesus shower his blessings on all of us. May peace an joy follow all of us in the coming year.
Christmas is a time to reconnect with yourself, your family and people who matter to you. Happy Christmas eve to all of you!
From our family to yours, wishing you a joyous Christmas and wonderful season of celebrations! Merry Christmas.
Christmas season is the time of joy and celebration. We wish that the season of celebration lingers in your heart all year round.
The best time of the year is here. Hope you have a great Christmas and a wonderful new year ahead.
May you receive plenty of gifts this Christmas, and have a wonderful holiday season. Merry Christmas to you and your family.
Christmas is the festival of joy and celebrations. Wish you all the best for this holiday season! Merry Christmas 2023!
May all your days be merry and bright this season. Merry Christmas 2023!
Have a jolly holiday this festival. Merry Christmas 2023.
Enjoy a peaceful and restful holiday season. Merry Christmas 2023!
Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a bright New Year.
Wishing you a comforting and joyful Christmas!
Christmas is like candy; it slowly melts in your mouth sweetening every taste bud, making you wish it could last forever. [Richelle E. Goodrich].
Christmas is the season for kindling the fire of hospitality. [Washington Irving].
The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear. [Will Ferrell].
I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. [Charles Dickens].
Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas. [Peg Bracken].
Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love. [Hamilton Wright Mabie].
I like to compare the holiday season with the way a child listens to a favorite story. The pleasure is in the familiar way the story begins, the anticipation of familiar turns it takes, the familiar moments of suspense, and the familiar climax and ending. [Fred Rogers].
Christmas Day is in our grasp, as long as we have hands to clasp! Christmas Day will always be, just as long, as we have we! Welcome Christmas while we stand, heart to heart, and hand in hand! [Dr. Seuss].
T’ was the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. [Clement Clarke Moore].
The earth has grown old with its burden of care, but at Christmas it always is young, the heart of the jewel burns lustrous and fair, and its soul full of music breaks the air, when the song of angels is sung. [Phillips Brooks].
Christmas gives us the opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us. [David Cameron].
At Christmas, all roads lead home. [Marjorie Holmes].
Christmas works like glue. It keeps us all sticking together. [Rosie Thomas].
One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas Day. Don’t clean it up too quickly. [Andy Rooney].
The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other. [Burton Hills].
As we struggle with shopping lists and invitations, compounded by December’s bad weather, it is good to be reminded that there are people in our lives who are worth this aggravation, and people to whom we are worth the same. [Donald E. Westlake].
Christmas is not as much about opening our presents as opening our hearts. [Janice Maeditere].
We count down the days just to experience it nearly exactly as we always have. It is so comfortable, familiar and perfectly nostalgic that, frankly, we have no desire to improve upon it at all. [Joanna Gaines].
I don’t think Christmas is necessarily about things. It’s about being good to one another, it’s about the Christian ethic, it’s about kindness. [Carrie Fisher].
When we remember a special Christmas, it is not the presents that made it special, but the laughter, the feeling of love, and the togetherness of friends and family that made that Christmas special. [Catherine Pulsifer].
