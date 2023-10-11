Kerala Lottery Result on 11 October: Fifty Fifty FF 68 Prize Money & Winners

Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 68 prize money and winner details are listed below.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 68 Result Today: The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF draw is held weekly on Wednesday by the State Lottery Department . Participants who want to download and check the result of Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 68 today on 11 October 2023 must visit the official website, keralalotteryresult.net.
It should be noted that the Kerala Lottery Sambad live result will be announced today at 3 pm. Also, the complete result PDF will be issued after pm. The PDF will include all the important details like prize money, winner names, steps to claim the winning amount, and more.
To check the live result of Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 68, click here.
Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 68 on Wednesday, 11 October 2023.
1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
To check the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 68 result today on Wednesday, 11 October 2023, follow below steps.
Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Fifty Fifty FF 68 against the draw date of 11/10/2023.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
Download the lottery sambad PDF result copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)