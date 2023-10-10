Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 384 on 10 October: Prize Money & Winners

Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala lottery result today on Tuesday, 10 October 2023 for Sthree Sakthi SS 384 on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the website after 3 pm.

From 4 pm onwards, a PDF result file will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result copy will contain all the important details about today's Kerala lottery including the list of winners, prize money, and more. Participants must note down that the Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday.

To check the live result of Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 384, click here.