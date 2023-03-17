Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 320 Live Result at 3 PM; First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 320 on Friday, 17 March 2023, will be declared at 3 pm. People who are taking part in the lottery draw today and are excited to view the list of lucky winners must visit the website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will update the live lottery sambad result on its official website so that participants can go through it from wherever they want. Interested people should stay alert today.

It is important to note that the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 320 draw on Friday, 17 March, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the lottery sambad result in a PDF format for those participants who miss checking the live result. One must download the PDF on time.