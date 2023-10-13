Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 350 Prize Money for 13 October 2023

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 350 Prize Money for 13 October 2023

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 350 result will be available live after 3 pm. Details here.
India
Published:

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 350 Result on Friday, 13 October 2023.

(Photo: iStock)

Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Kerala State Lotteries Department has declared the Kerala Lottery result today on Friday, 13 October 2023 for Nirmal NR 350 on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be announced after 3 pm. A complete result PDF will be published by the concerned officials after 4 pm. The PDF will mention all the important details about today's Kerala Lottery including winner names, winning numbers, prize money, and more.

People must know that the Nirmal NR draw is held every week on Friday. All the winners of Kerala lottery Sambad today should note down that they can claim their winning amount by submitting lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month. Also, the prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 350: Prize Money Details

Here is the list of prize money for Nirmal NR 350 today on Friday, 13 October 2023.

  • First Prize: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

How To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today?

Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 350 result today on Friday, 13 October 2023.

  • Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Select the Nirmal NR 350 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 13/10/2023.

  • Press the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.

  • Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.

