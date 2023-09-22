Kerala Lottery Result Today Nirmal NR 347 on 22 Sep: Prize Money, Winners & More

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 347 Result Today on Friday, 22 September 2023.
Kerala lottery Result Today Live Nirmal NR 347 on Friday, 22 August 2023: The Department of Kerala State Lotteries has announced the result of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 347 today on the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
The winner names, prize money, and other winning details will be revealed by the concerned officials in the form of a Kerala lottery result PDF from 4 pm onwards.
All the winners of Kerala Lottery today must note down that they can claim their winning amount by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR draw is held every week on Friday by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The live results are uploaded by the concerned officials at 3 pm daily.
Here is the list of prize money for Nirmal NR 347 on Friday, 22 September 2023.
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Nirmal NR 347 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 22/09/2023.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
