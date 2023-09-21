Kerala Lottery Today Karunya Plus KN 488 Result on 21 September: Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 488 Result Today on Thursday, 21 September 2023.
Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 488 Today on Thursday, 21 September 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has released the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 488 on the official website: keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the website and its official YouTube channel at 3 pm.
From 4 pm onwards, a PDF result file will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result copy will contain all the important details about the Kerala lottery today including the list of winners, prize money, and more.
Those who are participating in the Kerala Lottery Draw for the first time must know that the Karunya Plus KN lottery is held every week on Thursday.
Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 488 today on Thursday, 21 September 2023.
1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Follow below steps to download and check the Kerala Lottery Result today for Karunya Plus KN 488 on Thursday, 21 September 2023.
Visit the websites: statelottery.kerala.gov.in or keralalotteryresult.net.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Karunya Plus KN 488 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 21/09/2023.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
