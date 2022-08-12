Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 289 Result to be Out; Details Here

The Kerala Lottery Today for Nirmal NR 289 prize details are stated here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Kerala Lottery Result today for Nirmal NR 289, on Friday, 12 August 2022 will be released at 3 pm. Participants of the weekly lotteries should note that the State Lottery Department of Kerala publishes the live results of the lottery draws at 3 pm. The Kerala Lottery today will officially be declared for Nirmal NR 289 participants. Participants should keep a close eye on the official website of the State Lottery Department, keralalotteries.com.
The complete Kerala Lottery Result PDF for Nirmal NR 289 will be declared after 4 pm on Friday, 12 August 2022. Participants can download the result PDF from keralalotteries.com. They should keep an eye on the website for the latest updates on the lottery results. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will inform about any changes on the site.
The weekly Kerala lotteries are conducted at 3 pm every day. Winners of the lotteries are rewarded with cash prize by the Kerala State Lottery Department.
However, to claim the prize money, winners have to submit their lottery tickets within thirty days of the result declaration. The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 289 lottery ticket should be submitted to the department within thirty days from today, 12 August.
Let's take a look at the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 289 prize money list on Friday, 12 August 2022:
First Prize: Rs 70 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Here are the steps to download the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 289 Result today, on Friday, 12 August 2022 online:
Visit keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the Nirmal NR 289 lottery active result link on the homepage.
The list of winning numbers for today will be displayed on your screen.
Download the Kerala Lottery result PDF for today once it is officially released by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
To know more about the Kerala weekly lotteries, one should check the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. After going through the rules and details, anybody can participate in the draw.