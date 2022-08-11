Wordle 419 Word of the Day Today: Hints, Clues, and Answer for 12 August 2022

Find the Wordle 419 answer for today,12 August 2022.
Getting ready to solve Wordle 419 word of the day today, Friday, 12 August 2022? The word game is popular all across the world, especially among millennials. The word of the day for Friday has already been updated on the official website of The New York Times; players can solve the Wordle puzzle now.
Wordle is an online web-based word game that was created by Josh Wardle. It is now owned by The New York Times; the puzzles are updated on its site every day. Wordle 419 word of the day today, Friday, 12 August 2022, is a common term. Most players will be able to solve the puzzle for the day very quickly.
Wordle is an extremely easy game since the rules are simple. The only rule, which incidentally makes the game interesting, is that players must guess the word of the day within limited chances to get the score.
Wordle 419 hints and clues today, Friday, 12 August 2022, are stated below for the readers:
The word of the day today begins and ends with the same alphabet.
The answer for Friday has more than one vowel.
The alphabet B is present in the word of the day.
The vowel A is used in the word for today, find the other vowel in the answer.
Keep reading to know the Wordle 419 solution.
Wordle 419 solution today, Friday, 12 August 2022, is here:
LABEL
Easy, right? We hope that all our readers got the Wordle score for today. Keep an eye out to know more hints and clues tomorrow.
