Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Result Out for Friday, 3 February

Nagaland Dear Hooghly Lottery Sambad Result Today: You can download the result PDF from nagalandlotteries.com.
Shivangani Singh
India
Published:

The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Hooghly Morning Friday Result is declared today.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Hooghly Morning Friday Result is declared today.

The Nagaland State Lottery Department released the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Hooghly morning Friday result on today, at 1 pm, on 3 February 2023.

The result PDF link is activated on the official website after the release of the result. The participants can check and download the result from the official website at nagalandlotteries.com. The participants will be able to download the result after they click on the active link. You will have to go through the lottery ticket numbers on the PDF carefully to see if you are among the winners for today.

Few lucky draw winners for Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Hooghly morning Friday result can claim prize amounts from the Nagaland State Lottery Department.

The results of the Dear Hooghly morning draws are released every Friday by the Nagaland State Lottery Department. The result PDF is released at a particular time.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Result: Prize Money

For those who do not know, here is the Nagaland lottery Dear Hooghly morning draw prize money details:

  • First Prize: Rs 1 crore

  • Second Prize: Rs 9000

  • Third Prize: Rs 450

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 250

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 120

You should note the prize money amount if you are participating in the draw today. Check the lottery ticket numbers below each prize money on the PDF carefully.

How to Check Nagaland Lottery Dear Hooghly Morning Result for 3 February 2023?

  • Visit the official website of Nagaland Lottery Sambad at nagalandlotteries.com.

  • On the homepage, click on the Nagaland lottery Dear Hooghly 1 pm result link.

  • After you click on the link, the result PDF will be downloaded on your device.

  • Check the numbers below each prize money on the PDF to verify the number on your lottery ticket.

  • You can contact the Nagaland State Lottery Department to claim the prize money.

