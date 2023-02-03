Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Result Out for Friday, 3 February

The Nagaland State Lottery Department released the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Hooghly morning Friday result on today, at 1 pm, on 3 February 2023.

The result PDF link is activated on the official website after the release of the result. The participants can check and download the result from the official website at nagalandlotteries.com. The participants will be able to download the result after they click on the active link. You will have to go through the lottery ticket numbers on the PDF carefully to see if you are among the winners for today.

Few lucky draw winners for Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Hooghly morning Friday result can claim prize amounts from the Nagaland State Lottery Department.

The results of the Dear Hooghly morning draws are released every Friday by the Nagaland State Lottery Department. The result PDF is released at a particular time.