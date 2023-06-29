Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 476 Today at 3 PM; First Prize Money Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 476 draw is scheduled to be released today, Thursday, 29 June 2023, on the official website - keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the State Lottery Department of Kerala will announce the live result on the website after 3 pm. All concerned participants should be alert if they want to know the list of lucky winners for Thursday. Everyone should stay informed and check the latest announcements available online.

As per the details mentioned on the official schedule, the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 476 sambad today, Thursday, 29 June 2023, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. Participants who have bought the tickets for today must download a copy of the lottery sambad result so they can go through the lucky winners whenever they have time.