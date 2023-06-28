Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 55 Result Out for 28 June : Check Prize Money Here

The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 55 prize money list has been mentioned here for the readers.
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 55 Today on 28 June 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries announced the Kerala lottery result on Wednesday, 28 June 2023, for Fifty Fifty FF 55 draw on the official website, keralalotteries.com.
The winning numbers, live results and other important details of the draw will be available on the official website – keralalotteries.com – from 3 pm onwards. A complete result PDF of Fifty Fifty FF 55 will be released by the concerned officials at 4 pm.
Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 55 on Wednesday, 28 June 2023.
First Prize Money: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize Money: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize Money: Rs 5,000
Fourth Prize Money: Rs 2,000
Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500
Seventh Prize Money: Rs 100
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the results and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Fifty Fifty FF 55 against the draw date of 28/06/2023.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.