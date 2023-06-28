Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 55 Result Out for 28 June : Check Prize Money Here

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 55 Today on 28 June 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries announced the Kerala lottery result on Wednesday, 28 June 2023, for Fifty Fifty FF 55 draw on the official website, keralalotteries.com.

The winning numbers, live results and other important details of the draw will be available on the official website – keralalotteries.com – from 3 pm onwards. A complete result PDF of Fifty Fifty FF 55 will be released by the concerned officials at 4 pm.