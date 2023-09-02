Kerala Lottery Result Today Karunya KR 617 on 2 September: Prize Money Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Today Karunya KR 617 on 2 September: Prize Money Details

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 617: The first prize money is Rs 80,00,000. More details below
India
Published:

The Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 617 prize money and winners on 2 September 2023.

(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 617 has officially been declared for Saturday, 02 September 2023, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on the official website, keralalotteries.com.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department will release the complete results of the Karunya KR 617 draw in a PDF format from 4:30 pm onwards.

Once the result is out, the lottery players can download the Kerala Lottery Result PDF from the aforementioned website to check all the details like winning amount, winner names, and more.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 617: Prize Money Details

Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 617 today on Saturday, 02 September 2023.

First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

To claim the winning prize, the winners of the Kerala lottery draw today must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
Steps To Check the Kerala Lottery Result Today

Follow below steps to check the result of Kerala lottery Karunya KR 617 today on Saturday, 02 September 2023.

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for Karunya KR 617 against the draw date of 02/09/2023.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

