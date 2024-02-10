Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 640 Winners Declared; Know Prize Money Here

The Kerala lottery live result for the Karunya KR 640 sambad on 10 February, is released online.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 640 draw today, Saturday, 10 February 2024, is formally declared on the website - keralalotteries.com by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. One should note that the live result link is released after 3 pm so that interested participants can go through the lucky winners. You must visit the website on time and check the latest announcements carefully. The Kerala lottery draws are extremely popular and people like to participate in them.
While the live result link is activated in the afternoon, the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 640 today, Saturday, 10 February 2024, can be downloaded in a PDF format after 4 pm from the same website. You will be notified as soon as the PDF is released on keralalotteries.com. Read the rules of the draw if you are new.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that decides the lottery result timings and prize money. The rules are also declared by the department and you should follow them while participating.
Lucky winners have to submit their lottery tickets, valid Government ID Proof, personal documents, and a passport-size photograph within thirty days from the result date if they want to claim the money. You cannot claim the money if you miss the last date.
The Kerala lottery Karunya KR 640 sambad prize money list for today, Saturday, 10 February, is stated here for interested players:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 640 draw on Saturday, 10 February 2024, online:
Browse through keralalotteries.com, the official website of the lottery department.
Search for the results section and click on the active link "Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 640 Result".
The lottery PDF for Saturday will appear on your screen.
Go through the lottery numbers and prize money on the result.
Download the lottery PDF from the website and save a soft copy.
