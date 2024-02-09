Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 366 on 9 February 2024: Prize Money and Winners

Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 366: On Friday, 9 February 2024, the Department of Kerala State Lotteries declared the live result of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 366 on the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. After 4 pm, a comprehensive result PDF will be made available so that the participants can review crucial information such as names of winners, prize money, common numbers, guessing numbers, and more. Every week on Friday, the concerned authority holds the Nirmal NR draw.

Friday's Nirmal NR 366 winner's first prize is worth Rs 70,000,000. The second winner will receive an amount of Rs 10,000,000. Each winner receives a different amount of prize money. It is important for participants to be aware that a 10 percent agent lottery commission and a 30 percent lottery tax deduction apply to the overall prize money.