Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 630 Winners Declared on 2 December; Prize Here

The Kerala lottery results for Karunya KR 630 draw today, Saturday, 2 December 2023, have officially been announced online by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. One should note that the lottery result is declared after 3 pm on the website, keralalotteries.com, and you can go through the live announcement now. Participants who bought the tickets, and were patiently waiting to check the winners, can check the list on the website. One should go through the lottery ticket numbers carefully.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 630 today, Saturday, 2 December, will be available in a PDF format on the same official website, keralalotteries.com. Participants can download the lottery sambad PDF if they want to save a copy and go through the list of winners whenever they are free. It will be released after 4 pm.