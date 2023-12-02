Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 630 Winners Declared on 2 December; Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 630 Winners Declared on 2 December; Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Result for 2 December 2023: You can download the Karunya KR 630 PDF from keralalotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

The Kerala lottery Karunya KR 630 winners for today, Saturday, 2 December, are available online.

(Photo: The Quint)

The Kerala lottery results for Karunya KR 630 draw today, Saturday, 2 December 2023, have officially been announced online by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. One should note that the lottery result is declared after 3 pm on the website, keralalotteries.com, and you can go through the live announcement now. Participants who bought the tickets, and were patiently waiting to check the winners, can check the list on the website. One should go through the lottery ticket numbers carefully.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 630 today, Saturday, 2 December, will be available in a PDF format on the same official website, keralalotteries.com. Participants can download the lottery sambad PDF if they want to save a copy and go through the list of winners whenever they are free. It will be released after 4 pm.

The Kerala lottery Karunya KR sambad results are declared every week, on Saturday, for interested participants. You must check the lottery result date while buying the tickets if you want to know the list of lucky winners.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has set certain prize amounts for the lucky winners. You can claim the prize money after submitting the lottery tickets and the other required documents on time, which is 30 days from the result announcement date. Participants are advised to follow all the rules.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 630: Prize Money for 2 December 2023

The Kerala lottery Karunya KR 630 prize money list for today, Saturday, 2 December 2023, is stated below:

  • First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Lucky winners can claim a consolation prize amount of Rs 8,000 for the lottery draw today.

Kerala Lottery Sambad, 2 December: How To Download Karunya KR 630 Result

Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery sambad Karunya KR 630 result on Saturday, 2 December:

  • Browse through keralalotteries.com to find the lottery sambad link today.

  • Tap on the active link that states Kerala lottery Karunya KR 630 sambad on the homepage, under the results section.

  • The lottery sambad PDF file for Saturday will be displayed on a new screen.

  • Download the lottery result from the website.

  • Go through the list of lucky winners.

