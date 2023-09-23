Kerala Lottery Result, 23 September: Karunya KR 620 Draw Released; Details Here

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 620 draw today, Saturday, 23 September. Participants who bought the lottery tickets and were patiently waiting to know the list of lucky winners can check the live result on the website - keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the result is announced at 3 pm and you can go through the winners now. The lottery results are released at a particular time daily.

Once the live result announcement is over, interested people can download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 620 today, Saturday, 23 September 2023, after 4 pm. You have to find the result PDF on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Interested participants must go through the latest announcements on the website and stay updated with the details.