Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 313 Released Today; Know the Prize Money Here

The Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 313 draw has been officially released on Friday, 27 January 2023. The ones who are participating in the draw on Friday and are excited to view the list of winning numbers must go to the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala – keralalotteries.com. Participants must stay alert on Friday, and go through the announcements on the aforementioned site. It is important for them to know the details and stay updated.

You can download the Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 313 after 4 pmon Friday, from keralalotteries.com. The PDF will also be available on the website – keralalotteries.com. If you are interested to participate in the weekly lottery draws, you can either check the details on the website or contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala.