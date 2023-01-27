Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 313 Released Today; Know the Prize Money Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today: You can download the Nirmal NR 313 lottery PDF from keralalotteries.com today.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Updated:

The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 313 draw prize money details are stated here for our readers.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 313 draw has been officially released on Friday, 27 January 2023. The ones who are participating in the draw on Friday and are excited to view the list of winning numbers must go to the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala – keralalotteries.com. Participants must stay alert on Friday, and go through the announcements on the aforementioned site. It is important for them to know the details and stay updated.

You can download the Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 313 after 4 pmon Friday, from keralalotteries.com. The PDF will also be available on the website – keralalotteries.com. If you are interested to participate in the weekly lottery draws, you can either check the details on the website or contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala.

It is important to know the rules of the lottery sambad draws before participating. One of the rules that winners have to abide by is they should submit their lottery tickets to the department within thirty days of the result declaration date.

Winners who miss the deadline cannot claim the prize money even if their lottery ticket numbers are mentioned on the Nirmal NR result PDF for Friday.

Kerala Lottery Sambad Nirmal NR 313: Prize Money Today

The Kerala lottery sambad Nirmal NR 313 draw prize money for Friday, 27 January, is stated here for our readers:

  • First Prize: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

The prize money amount is decided by the State Lottery Department. One must know them properly if one is participating in the draw on Friday.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Steps To Download Nirmal NR 313 PDF

Here are the simple steps to download the Kerala lottery result on Friday for Nirmal NR 313 draw:

  • Go to the website – keralalotteries.com

  • Click on the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 313 draw result link on the home page

  • The PDF will display on your screen and you can check the numbers below each prize amount properly

  • Download the result PDF from the website for your reference

  • Check the numbers on the result PDF with your lottery ticket number to see if you are a winner on Friday

Published: 27 Jan 2023,02:45 PM IST

