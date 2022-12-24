Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 581 Declared Today; Check Prize Money Details

Find the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA(KR-581) live result and prize money details here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The State Lottery Department of Kerala will release the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 581 draw today, Saturday, 24 December 2022, on the official website at 3 PM. The lottery Sambad results are declared on the official website at keralalotteries.com. All the participants can check and download the result PDF from the website. Participants must stay updated with the latest details from the lottery department.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 581 today, on Saturday, 24 December 2022, can be downloaded after 4 PM. The participants will be able to download the full PDF after 4 PM on keralalotteries.com. You can have a look at the prize money details and steps to claim the prize money below.
The results of the Karunya KR draws are released every Saturday and you need to stay alert on your weekdays of lottery draw. Winners receive huge prize money from the department if they submit their lottery tickets within a stipulated time period. They will also have to submit the required documents on time to claim the money.
The Kerala Lottery today, Karunya KR 581 prize money list for Saturday, 24 December, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 80 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 5 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
You must check the lottery sambad result PDF carefully to be sure whether you have won any prize amount today.
Visit the official website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteries.com.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Kerala Lottery Sambad Karunya KR 581 Result'.
Check the winning numbers carefully on the list and verify with your ticket.
Download the Kerala Lottery Result from the official website so that you can go through it whenever needed.
You can also take a printout of the PDF if you want.