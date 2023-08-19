Kerala Lottery Result Today for Karunya KR 615 on 19 August: Prize Money Details

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 615 has officially been declared for Saturday, 19 August 2023, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on the official website, keralalotteries.com.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department will release the complete results of the Karunya KR 615 draw in a PDF format from 4:30 pm onwards.

Once the result is out, the lottery players can download the Kerala Lottery Result PDF from the aforementioned website to check all the details like winning amount, winner names, and more.