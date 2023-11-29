Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 29 November: Win Skins & Diamonds

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 29 November: Win Skins & Diamonds

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 29 November 2023: Check reward.ff.garena.com for active codes list.
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 29 November 2023

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Wednesday, 29 November 2023 have been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Users can use these codes to win exciting rewards and freebies like diamonds, skins, characters, gold, and more.

Free Fire MAX is an adventure-driven battle royale game that was developed by 111 Dots Studio. All players must go through the rules before playing this game online. Daily redeem codes have an expiry limit of 12 hours, after which they can't be used to earn freebies.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Wednesday, 29 November, were updated at midnight on the redemption website. The online multiplayer battle royale game is popular across the globe and its exclusive features attract the attention of gamers. It is a tweaked version of Garena Free Fire that is currently banned in the country.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: List for 29 November 2023

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Wednesday, 29 November 2023.

  • FYHRT67U6YGHG4B

  • FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU

  • FV7YFHDN4M56LYP

  • F6T78KJHGSERFF87

  • FRT5HYR56JU65Y4E

  • FFYUFJU78SU7YTG

  • FUTYJTI78OI78F2

  • F3BG4N5MTK6YLHOI

  • F7UJT7UKYI67U34S

  • FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI

  • FV7CYTGDBWNMJEK

  • FL5O9YHD87BYVTC

  • FGDGFYJ76T7UTI7

  • FDYHR6Y7UR674U3

  • FBVYHDNEKe46O5IT

  • FUGYHVBC9XMS8UE4

  • FDYGTH6R567UE56K

  • FUYFTHUJR67UYH4

The 12-character alphanumeric Garena redemption codes can be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 29 November 2023: Steps To Claim

Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Wednesday, 29 November 2023, and win exciting free rewards.

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

