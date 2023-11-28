Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 391 on 28 November: Prize Money Details

Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala lottery result today, Tuesday, 28 November 2023 for Sthree Sakthi SS 391 on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the website after 3 pm.

From 4 pm onwards, a PDF result file will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result copy will contain all the important details about today's Kerala lottery including the list of winners, prize money, and more. Participants must note down that the Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday.

All the winners of the Kerala lottery today must note down that they can claim their winning amount by submitting their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month. Also, the prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.