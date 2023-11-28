Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 391 on 28 November: Prize Money Details

Sthree Sakthi SS 391: The first prize money of Kerala Lottery today is Rs 75,00,000.

Shivangani Singh
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 391 on 28 November: Prize Money Details
i
Hindi Female
listen
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala lottery result today, Tuesday, 28 November 2023 for Sthree Sakthi SS 391 on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the website after 3 pm.

From 4 pm onwards, a PDF result file will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result copy will contain all the important details about today's Kerala lottery including the list of winners, prize money, and more. Participants must note down that the Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday.

All the winners of the Kerala lottery today must note down that they can claim their winning amount by submitting their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month. Also, the prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Also Read

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 28 November: Win Diamonds and Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 28 November: Win Diamonds and Gifts
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 391: Prize Money Details

Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 391 today on Tuesday, 28 November 2023.

  • 1st prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 200

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Steps To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today Sthree Sakthi SS 391

Follow the below steps to check the result of Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 391 today, Tuesday, 28 November 2023.

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for Sthree Sakthi SS 391 against the draw date of 28/11/2023.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the lottery sambad PDF result copy for future reference.

Also Read

Wordle 892 Word of the Day for Today, 28 November 2023: Hints, Clues, and Answer

Wordle 892 Word of the Day for Today, 28 November 2023: Hints, Clues, and Answer

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×