Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF 64 Result; First Prize Is Rs 1 Crore

The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 64 prize money list has been mentioned here for the readers.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF is announced every Wednesday and the result for Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 64 will also be announced today, on Wednesday, 6 September 2023, on the official website.
Participants of the lottery Sambad are excited to know the list of winners. One should remember that the lottery result for the draw is released at 3 PM but the detailed list of winners with other details is released after 4 PM. The candidates will get access to the result only on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala – keralalotteries.com.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that holds the draws and releases the results for all interested people in the state. People who are not participating in the draws can also check the list of winners by visiting the official site.
To claim the winning prize, the winners of the Kerala lottery draw today must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 64 prize money list for Wednesday, 6 September 2023:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Participants can follow the steps mentioned below to download the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 64 on Wednesday, 6 September 2023:
Visit the website of the official State Lottery Department at keralalotteries.com.
On the homepage, click on the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 64 result link.
The page will open and you can go through the lottery ticket numbers and prize money.
You can click on the download option to save a copy of the lottery result on your device.
Go through the list of winners carefully and take a printout of the result.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)