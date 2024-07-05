Kerala Lottery Result Today, 5 July 2024: Nirmal NR 387 Prize Money and Winners

advertisement
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 387 Result 5 July 2024: The Kerala State Lottery Department declares the result of Nirmal NR draw every week on Friday. The winning amount of first winner is Rs 70,000,000. The prize money for the second place winner is Rs 10,000,000. The amount of prize money awarded to each winner varies. Participants should be aware that there is a 30 percent lottery tax applicable to the overall prize money.
The result of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 387 for Friday, 5 July 2024 has been officially announced by the concerned authorities at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. A complete result PDF will be available after 4 pm, allowing participants to check important details like winning numbers, agent names, prize money, common numbers, guessing numbers, and more.
Here is the prize money list for Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 387 on Friday, 5 July 2024.
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Follow below steps to check Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 387 Result on Friday, 5 July 2024.
Visit the official website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Nirmal NR 387 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 05/07/2024.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
