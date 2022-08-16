Kerala Lottery Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 326 Result to be Out; Latest Updates Here

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 326 prize money for 16 August 2022 is stated here.
The results for the Kerala Lottery, Sthree Sakthi SS 326, have been officially declared at 3 pm by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 326 results have been announced on the official website – keralalotteries.com. Those interested to know the winning numbers for Tuesday should keep an eye on the live lottery results.
The complete result PDF of the Kerala Lottery today, Sthree Sakthi SS 326 on Tuesday, 16 August 2022, will be available post 4 pm on the official website. Participants can download the result PDF from keralalotteries.com.
As per the rules stated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, winners of the weekly Kerala Lotteries have to submit their lottery tickets within 30 days of the result declaration date to claim the prize money.
The participants should also take a look at the other rules set by the State Lottery Department before checking the Sthree Sakthi SS 326 lottery result.
Here are the Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 326 prize money for today, Tuesday, 16 August 2022:
First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 5 thousand
Fourth Prize: Rs 2 thousand
Fifth Prize: Rs 1 thousand
Sixth Prize: Rs 5 hundred
Seventh Prize: Rs 2 hundred
Participants can take a look at the steps to claim the prize money on the website.
Let's know the steps to download the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 326:
Go to keralalotteries.com.
Click on the result link that states Sthree Sakthi SS 326 on the homepage.
The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS result will appear on your screen.
Check the winning numbers properly.
Download the result PDF from the site.
In case of any problem or queries, contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala directly.
