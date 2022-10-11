Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 334 Result Today: Check at 3 PM; Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 334 Result Today: Check at 3 PM; Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Today: The first prize for Sthree Sakthi SS 334 is Rs 75 lakhs on Tuesday, 11 October 2022.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

Know the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 334 prize money details here.

(Photo: iStock)

The State Lottery Department of Kerala will declare the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 334 Result today, Tuesday, 11 October 2022 for the participants. The live result will be declared on the official website - keralalotteries.com after 3 pm on Tuesday. Participants can take a look at the live lottery result via the website. They are requested to check the list of winning numbers carefully to see if they have won any position. Winners will get hefty prize amounts.

The rules of the Kerala weekly lotteries are mentioned on the official website -keralalotteries.com for interested people. The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 334 Result pdf will be available for download after 4 pm today, Tuesday, 11 October 2022. Participants must download the result pdf from the official website so that they can refer to it whenever required.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has decided to conduct weekly lotteries daily. The results for the same are announced at 3 pm regularly for the participants.

The ones who are interested to participate in the weekly lotteries and winning hefty amounts must go through the details mentioned on the website. The State Lottery Department updates every detail on its official website so that people can stay informed.

Kerala Lottery Today, 11 October 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS 334 Prize Money List

Here are the Kerala Lottery today, Sthree Sakthi SS 334 prize money list for Tuesday, 11 October 2022:

  • First Prize: Rs 75 lakhs

  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs

  • Third Prize: Rs 5 thousand

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2 thousand

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1 thousand

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 5 hundred

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 2 hundred

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 1 hundred

Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 334: Steps To Check

Let's take a look at the simple and easy steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 334 today, Tuesday, 11 October 2022:

  • Go to the official website of the Kerala Lotteries Department.

  • Click on the Sthree Sakthi SS 334 Result link on the homepage.

  • The result PDF will display on your screen once you click on it.

  • The winning numbers will be present on the result list.

  • Verify the numbers with your lottery ticket to check if you are a winner.

  • Download the Kerala Lottery Result pdf from the official website so that you can take a look at it whenever required.

