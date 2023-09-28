Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 489 Today; Prize Money For 28 September

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 489: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries declares the result of Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN every Thursday and the result for the Karunya Plus KN 489 will also be released today, 28 September 2023, on the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

The complete Kerala lottery result PDF with details like prize money, winner names, and other winning details will be released after 4 PM. The Karunya Plus KN draw is held by the Kerala Lottery Department every week on Thursday.

The winners of the Karunya Plus KN 489 must claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.