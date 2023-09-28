Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 28 September 2023: How To Win Gifts

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 28 September 2023, are present on the redemption site – reward.ff.garena.com. Registered players can start claiming the active codes for the day to win rewards, diamonds, characters, and other free items. You should create your account soon if you are new and want to collect different in-game items. These freebies can be used later by the registered players while playing the adventure-driven multiplayer battle royale game.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 28 September 2023, were updated on the website at midnight. You should claim them from reward.ff.garena.com soon if you want to collect free items. The codes are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. The developer of the game, 111 Dots Studio, decides the rules of the game for players.