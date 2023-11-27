Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result for 27 November 2023: Win Win W 745 Winners Out; Details

Kerala Lottery Result for 27 November 2023: Win Win W 745 Winners Out; Details

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 27 November 2023: Download Win Win W 745 PDF from keralalotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 745 on 27 November 2023 can be downloaded online.

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Kerala lottery result for&nbsp;Win Win W 745 on 27 November 2023 can be downloaded online.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 745 draw is announced today, Monday, 27 November 2023. Participants who bought the tickets can finally check the list of winners for today on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Interested people are requested to go through the lottery ticket numbers on the result carefully to see if they have been selected. Only a few lucky participants can win the huge cash prizes distributed by the department.

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 745 on Monday, 27 November 2023, will be declared in a PDF format for those who will miss the live result announcement. The lottery sambad PDF link will be activated on the site - keralalotteries.com for those who want to download it. You should save a copy of the PDF.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result Today, 25 November 2023: Karunya KR 629 Prize Money List
The Win Win W lottery sambad results are announced every Monday by the State Lottery Department. The lottery draw winners are declared on a particular day and you can go through the schedule online.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that holds the draws and decides the prize money for the lucky participants. You should claim the prize from the official body after submitting your lottery ticket and personal documents on time.

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 745 Prize Money: 27 November 2023

Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Win Win W 745 prize money for today, Monday, 27 November 2023, here:

  • First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Also ReadShillong Teer Result Today, 25 November: Steps To Check Result & Prize List
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Sambad: Win Win W 745 Result for 27 November 2023

Here are the simple steps you should know to download the Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W 745 result PDF on Monday, 27 November 2023:

  • Go to keralalotteries.com to find the active lottery sambad PDF link.

  • Click on the option that says "Kerala Lottery Win Win W 745 Result" on the homepage.

  • Once the PDF file displays on your screen, check the lottery ticket numbers properly.

  • Click on the download option to save a copy of the lottery sambad result.

  • Check the list of lucky winners whenever you have time and verify them with your ticket.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result Today, 24 November: Nirmal NR 356 Winners Out; Prize Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT