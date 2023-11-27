Kerala Lottery Result for 27 November 2023: Win Win W 745 Winners Out; Details

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 745 on 27 November 2023 can be downloaded online.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 745 draw is announced today, Monday, 27 November 2023. Participants who bought the tickets can finally check the list of winners for today on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Interested people are requested to go through the lottery ticket numbers on the result carefully to see if they have been selected. Only a few lucky participants can win the huge cash prizes distributed by the department.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 745 on Monday, 27 November 2023, will be declared in a PDF format for those who will miss the live result announcement. The lottery sambad PDF link will be activated on the site - keralalotteries.com for those who want to download it. You should save a copy of the PDF.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that holds the draws and decides the prize money for the lucky participants. You should claim the prize from the official body after submitting your lottery ticket and personal documents on time.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Win Win W 745 prize money for today, Monday, 27 November 2023, here:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Here are the simple steps you should know to download the Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W 745 result PDF on Monday, 27 November 2023:
Go to keralalotteries.com to find the active lottery sambad PDF link.
Click on the option that says "Kerala Lottery Win Win W 745 Result" on the homepage.
Once the PDF file displays on your screen, check the lottery ticket numbers properly.
Click on the download option to save a copy of the lottery sambad result.
Check the list of lucky winners whenever you have time and verify them with your ticket.
