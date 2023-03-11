Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR 592 Live Result at 3 PM; Prize List Here

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 592 sambad draw on Saturday, 11 March 2023, will be announced at 3 pm for interested people. People who have bought the lottery tickets for today are requested to keep a close eye on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. The live lottery sambad result and PDF will be available on the website on Saturday, for all interested participants eager to check the list of winners.

Participants are requested to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 592 PDF on Saturday, 11 March, as soon as it is released by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. One must keep checking the official website - keralalotteries.com for the latest updates and announcements. Participants will get to know all the details via the site.