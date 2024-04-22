Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 766 Winners Declared on 22 April; Check Details

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 766 draw today, Monday, 22 April 2024. Participants who bought the tickets and were waiting to know the list of lucky numbers can go to the website - keralalotteries.com. The live result link is released after 3 pm. The Win Win W lottery sambad draw results are announced every Monday. Any changes in the result dates are announced beforehand for interested people.

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 766 draw will be released in a PDF file format after 4 pm on Monday, 22 April. Participants of the lottery draw are advised to download a copy of the lottery sambad PDF from keralalotteries.com. The Win Win draw winners must claim their prize money from the State Lottery Department on time.