Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 766 Winners Declared on 22 April; Check Details

Kerala Lottery Result for today, 22 April 2024: Check keralalotteries.com to download the Win Win W 766 PDF.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 766 draw is released on Monday, 22 April.

(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 766 draw today, Monday, 22 April 2024. Participants who bought the tickets and were waiting to know the list of lucky numbers can go to the website - keralalotteries.com. The live result link is released after 3 pm. The Win Win W lottery sambad draw results are announced every Monday. Any changes in the result dates are announced beforehand for interested people.

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 766 draw will be released in a PDF file format after 4 pm on Monday, 22 April. Participants of the lottery draw are advised to download a copy of the lottery sambad PDF from keralalotteries.com. The Win Win draw winners must claim their prize money from the State Lottery Department on time.

The lottery sambad draws are held by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, a government body. The rules and prize money are fixed by the department and new players can read them on the official website.

One should follow the rules of the prize-claiming process. According to the rules, lucky winners must submit their personal documents, lottery tickets, and winning proof within a month of the result declaration.

You will not receive the prize money if you are late in submitting the documents. Contact the State Lottery Department officials in case of any queries regarding the prize-claiming steps.

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 766 Prize Money: 22 April 2024

Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Win Win W 766 prize money list for today, Monday, 22 April 2024:

  • First Prize: Rs 75 lakhs

  • Second Prize: Rs 5 lakhs

  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 22 April: How To Download Win Win W 766 PDF

Read the easy steps to download the Kerala lottery result today for Win Win W 766 draw on Monday, 22 April:

  • Browse through keralalotteries.com and go to the results section.

  • Click on the active option that states "Kerala Lottery Win Win W 766 Result" on the homepage.

  • The lottery sambad PDF will open on a new page and you can check the selected lottery ticket numbers.

  • Download the result from the site and save a soft copy.

