Kerala Lottery Result, 6 June: Karunya Plus KN 525 Winners Declared; Check Prize

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 525 draw is declared on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 525: The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 525 today, Thursday, 6 June. Participants who were waiting to check the lucky winners must visit the website - keralalotteries.com to find the live result link. According to the latest official details, the live link was activated by the department after 3 pm on the site. You can check the lucky numbers for today and the prize money list properly.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 525 today, Thursday, 6 June 2024, will be released in a PDF file format after 4 pm. The lottery sambad PDF link is activated every day after the live result announcement is over. Concerned participants should download a copy to take a better look at the lucky winners and other important details.
The lottery results are released at a specific time every day. Any changes in the results dates are informed via the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts special lottery draws for participants to win extra money.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has set a certain deadline to claim the prize money. Lucky winners should follow all the rules if they want the prize from the department.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 525 prize money list for Thursday, 6 June 2024, here:
First Prize: Rs 80 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Read the easy step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 525 draw on Thursday, 6 June:
Browse through keralalotteries.com to open the result link.
Click on the active option "Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 525 Result Today" on the page.
The lottery sambad PDF will open on a new browser and you can check the winners.
Download the lottery result and save a copy to your device.
You can also save a printout.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined