Kerala Lottery Result, 25 May 2024: Karunya KR 655 Prize Money & Winning Numbers

Kerala Lottery Result, 25 May 2024: The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially released the result of Karunya KR 655 draw on Saturday, 25 May 2024. The winning numbers will be declared at 3 pm on the official website at keralalotteries.com. In addition, a complete result PDF of Karunya KR 655 will be available on the website after 4 pm. From the PDF, participants can check all the important details about the lottery, including winning numbers, winning agent names, prize money, guessing numbers, lucky numbers, and more.
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR is held weekly on Saturday. The first winner will be rewarded with an amount of Rs 80 lakh. Rs 5,00,000 will be given to the second winner. The prize money is different for all winners and varies from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 500. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. All the winners of Kerala Lottery must note down that a 10 percent agent lottery commission and a 30 percent lottery tax deduction is applicable to the prize money.
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 655 Prize Money
Following is the prize money of Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 655 on Saturday, 25 May 2024.
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
It is important for all Kerala Lottery winners to be aware that they can obtain the prize money by presenting their winning tickets to the concerned authorities within a period of 1 month from the date of result declaration.
How to Check Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 655 Result on 25 May 2024?
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no for Karunya KR 655 against the draw date of 25/05/2024.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 655: Winning Numbers for 25 May 2024
First Prize: to be updated
Second Prize: to be updated
Third Prize: to be updated
Fifth Prize: to be updated
Sixth Prize: to be updated
Seventh Prize: to be updated
Cons Prize: to be updated
