Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 1 June 2024: How To Win In-Game Rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today: Claim the active codes from reward.ff.garena.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
Tech News
Published:

Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 1 June 2024 here.

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

Registered players can start claiming the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Saturday, 1 June 2024. The active set of codes can be claimed from the official redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. Players can check the list and use any one of them. The rules of the codes are mentioned online for new players to stay updated. The popular adventure-driven multiplayer battle royale game comes up with new codes every day because they expire after a limited period.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Saturday, 1 June, were updated on the official redemption website after midnight. They will stay active for the next few hours. You can claim and use them only from the redemption site - reward.ff.garena.com. All registered players must note that the codes are distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis, as per the rules.

The Free Fire MAX battle royale game is famous in India. You can enjoy extra benefits and exclusive features if you are a registered player. The MAX version was introduced by the developer in the country when the original version was banned.

New players must read the rules of the battle game carefully. Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular games in India because it offers extra benefits to gamers.

You can try the game after downloading it from the Google PlayStore app. Please note that the new codes are updated after the existing ones expire. Verify the code carefully before submitting it.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: 1 June 2024

Let's take a look at the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Saturday, 1 June 2024:

F7T2L0X9G4K5D3N2

FJ6M8R1S4B9P0C3T

FE2I7U5H1Y4Q9A6W

FO8N3V5X1Y2B6D4H

FK9C7F3P2M6S4W8R

T0G5N1J4K8FV3X6L

A4U1KF3D5H7M2Q9V

B9F3J7C2T4P1FR5G

L6W8FY2Q3N9E4X1S

H5G2M7D9R1B3FK6P

X1TF4H9R2G6F3C7V

M3S6X9N2V5G1FP4J

D7L9FW2B4K8Q1C3A

FY4O7H1M5S9J2G6D

FR1P4J8V3N5B2F6T

FQ6C9T2M5G7X3R8W

FV3S6D9N2B4J7R1K

FG5X8V2K4H6M1Q3F

FN9B2M4R7G1W3C5T

FP2R5K9D3N7J1F4G

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 1 June: Steps To Claim

Read the easy step-by-step process you should know to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Saturday, 1 June 2024:

  • Visit the official redemption page of the battle game - reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Enter your social media login credentials in the given space and go to the next page.

  • Paste one of the active codes and tap on submit.

  • Check the confirmation mail after some time on your registered number.

  • Use the freebies and other items from your mail section.

