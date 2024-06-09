Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result, 9 June 2024: Akshaya AK 655 Prize Money & Winning Numbers

Kerala Lottery Result, 9 June 2024: Akshaya AK 655 Prize Money & Winning Numbers

The live result of Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 655 draw is now available at keralalotteries.com. Details below.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 655 Result on 9 June 2024.

(Photo: The Quint)

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 655 Result Live: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the result of Akshaya AK 655 today on Sunday, 9 June 2024. Participants can check their winning numbers and prize money on the official website at keralalotteries.com. After 4 pm a result PDF will be available on the website to check more details about Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 655. The Akshaya AK draw is held weekly on Sunday.

The first winner of Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 655 will be rewarded with a winning amount of Rs 70,00,000. The second place winner will get an amount of Rs 5,00,000. The prize money varies among all the eight winner. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 is also available for eligible winners. The government of Kerala which was founded in 1967 is in charge of the Kerala State Lotteries.

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 655 Prize Money Details

Below is the prize money list of Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 655 on Sunday, 9 June 2024.

  • 1st Prize: Rs 70,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 7th Prize: Rs 500

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

To claim the winning prize, the winners of the Kerala lottery must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
How To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today?

Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 655 result on Sunday, 9 June 2024.

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for Akshaya AK 651 against the draw date of 09/06/2024.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

