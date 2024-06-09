Kerala Lottery Result, 9 June 2024: Akshaya AK 655 Prize Money & Winning Numbers

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 655 Result on 9 June 2024.
Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 655 Result Live: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the result of Akshaya AK 655 today on Sunday, 9 June 2024. Participants can check their winning numbers and prize money on the official website at keralalotteries.com. After 4 pm a result PDF will be available on the website to check more details about Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 655. The Akshaya AK draw is held weekly on Sunday.
The first winner of Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 655 will be rewarded with a winning amount of Rs 70,00,000. The second place winner will get an amount of Rs 5,00,000. The prize money varies among all the eight winner. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 is also available for eligible winners. The government of Kerala which was founded in 1967 is in charge of the Kerala State Lotteries.
Below is the prize money list of Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 655 on Sunday, 9 June 2024.
1st Prize: Rs 70,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 5,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
7th Prize: Rs 500
8th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 655 result on Sunday, 9 June 2024.
Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Akshaya AK 651 against the draw date of 09/06/2024.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
