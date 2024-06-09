Kerala Lottery Result, 9 June 2024: Akshaya AK 655 Prize Money & Winning Numbers

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 655 Result Live: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the result of Akshaya AK 655 today on Sunday, 9 June 2024. Participants can check their winning numbers and prize money on the official website at keralalotteries.com. After 4 pm a result PDF will be available on the website to check more details about Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 655. The Akshaya AK draw is held weekly on Sunday.

The first winner of Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 655 will be rewarded with a winning amount of Rs 70,00,000. The second place winner will get an amount of Rs 5,00,000. The prize money varies among all the eight winner. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 is also available for eligible winners. The government of Kerala which was founded in 1967 is in charge of the Kerala State Lotteries.