Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result, 8 June 2024: Karunya KR 657 Prize Money & Winning Numbers

Kerala Lottery Result, 8 June 2024: Karunya KR 657 Prize Money & Winning Numbers

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 657 result for Saturday, 8 June 2024. Prize money is listed below.
Shivangani Singh
India
Published:

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Karunya KR 657 draw prize money list is here.

|

(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Karunya KR 657 draw prize money list is here.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result, 8 June 2024: The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially released the result of Karunya KR 657 draw on Saturday, 8 June 2024. The winning numbers will be declared at 3 pm on the official website at keralalotteries.com. In addition, a complete result PDF of Karunya KR 657 will be available on the website after 4 pm. From the PDF, participants can check all the important details about the lottery, including winning numbers, winning agent names, prize money, guessing numbers, lucky numbers, and more.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR  is held weekly on Saturday. The first winner will be rewarded with an amount of Rs 80 lakh. Rs 5,00,000 will be given to the second winner. The prize money is different for all winners and varies from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 500. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. All the winners of Kerala Lottery must note down that a 10 percent agent lottery commission and a 30 percent lottery tax deduction is applicable to the prize money.

Also ReadGarena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on 8 June 2024: Claim to Win Many Free Rewards

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 657 Prize Money

Following is the prize money of Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 657 on Saturday, 8 June 2024.

First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

It is important for all Kerala Lottery winners to be aware that they can obtain the prize money by presenting their winning tickets to the concerned authorities within a period of 1 month from the date of result declaration.

Also ReadWordle 1085 Answer for 8 June 2024: Hints and Clues to Guess Word of the Day
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

How to Check Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 657 Result on 8 June 2024?

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no for Karunya KR 657 against the draw date of 8/06/2024.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Also ReadShillong Teer Result, 7 June 2024: Check Round 1 and 2 Winning Numbers Today

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT